Sasha Banks Shares The Secrets To Her Fit Body

Despite her small size, Sasha Banks is arguably one of the WWE's toughest female competitors. Despite being only five feet and five inches tall and undoubtedly one of the lighter women's division wrestlers, she is one of the most athletic and excellent physically-shaped women in the WWE right now. Sasha's incredible fitness level is one of the major reasons she has received several "firsts" in WWE history. For instance, she and Becky Lynch were the first entrants in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble. Additionally, Sasha has appeared twice in the women's Hell in a Cell.

Sasha puts in a whole lot to maintain her perfect figure and fitness levels. Keep scrolling for more details about how she does it.