Missing Washington Teenager Gabriel Michael Davies Safely Located But Now Facing Murder Charges

As the community searched for Davies, along with another missing teen, 16-year-old Justin Yoon, authorities were also notified that Daniel McCaw of Orting, Washington, had failed to show up for work four days in a row.

After visiting his residence to conduct a welfare check on September 1, they located the victim, who had suffered both gunshot wounds to the head and torso, along with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. Court records revealed that there had been a “significant amount” of blood at the crime scene.

Initially, investigators believed that he could have died by suicide, but that theory was quickly pushed aside as a firearm was not present inside the home. They later learned that the victim had previously been in a relationship with Davies' mother. Some reports even stated that Davies and his mother had lived with McCaw at one time.