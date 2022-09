So, while Gallinari wasn't going to be a starter, his absence leaves a big hole in the Celtics' rotation. There is still a handful of forwards available, and they're reportedly reaching out to Carmelo Anthony.

But what if Melo decides to run it back in Los Angeles to go back to New York to play for the Nets? In that case, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes they should focus their attention on Rudy Gay.

Should that happen, they could get the veteran SF for a 2029 second-round pick (top-55 protected), and a $6.1 million trade exception.