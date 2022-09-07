Lala Kent shared a very honest photo on her Instagram page earlier this month. And, while the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted to using FaceTune and other apps, she was faced with an online troll who shaded her as "washed up."
'Washed Up?': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Claps Back At Troll After Using FaceTune
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Member Lala Kent's Recent Plastic Surgery Was On Full Display In Her Instagram Pic
In the photo Lala Kent shared with her fans and followers at the end of last month, the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who underwent a breast augmentation and had one of her ears pinned back months ago, appeared to be in a restaurant wearing a bra top with her hair pulled back.
“Most chicks: when the lighting hits right. Me: When the FaceTune, snow app, and lighting hits right,” Kent wrote in the caption of the pic, via Heavy.
Some 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Applauded Lala Kent For Her Honestly About The Photo
Following the sharing of the pic, Kent was met with several comments from her fans and followers, some of whom applauded her for being honest about the apps she had used to get the perfect shot and others who weren't so impressed.
In fact, one particular person took to the comments section of her post to shade the Vanderpump Rules star as "washed up."
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Member Lala Kent Didn't Waste Time Firing Back At The Online Troll
After seeing that the hater had suggested she's "washed up,” Kent had the perfect response.
"[And] yet here you are… trolling my page. Square," Kent replied.
Still, the hurtful messages didn't stop as another person said, “I don’t understand why beautiful women insist on trying to look plastic-y. Stop and embrace your natural beauty,” and someone else added, “How sad to not be happy with yourself.”
“Don’t forget filler,” another taunted.
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Was Compared To 'RHOBH' Cast Member Lisa Rinna For Her Plumped Lips
Someone else wrote in a comment that Kent's FaceTuned image was "a [Lisa Rinna] look,” giving a nod to Kent's use of lip filler.
“Did you get your lips done? You’re starting to resemble Lisa Rinna, if that is intentional wtf??” another person asked, comparing Kent's pout to that of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
“Looking like Rinna with them lips girl,” said a third.
Kent and her Vanderpump Rules castmates are currently in the midst of production on the series' upcoming 10th season, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime early next year.