Sydney Sweeney's day job is acting but she indulges her hobby of mechanics and restoring vintage cars in her free time. Last year, she signed a deal with Tory Burch to become one of the faces of the fashion line and has fulfilled her duties severally since then.

While she modeled the signature Miller slippers last Summer, Sweeney took the opportunity to show off her car mechanics skills. From changing tires to oils and working underneath the vehicle, the actress made it all look cool.