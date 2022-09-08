Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Encouraging Foot Care

Sara showed off her fit figure once again while having a good time. The professional weightlifter went for a casual look while showing off her immensely strong figure in a black t-shirt which she tied on one end. She paired the t-shirt with black biker shorts which showed off her super strong legs.

She finished off the look with casual black footwear and a single bead on her wrist. She had her blonde hair in a ponytail. Sara was obviously full of excitement as she leaped for joy with her arms and legs spread in the air and her mouth wide open.