WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On Canceled SummerSlam Match

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have had one of the better feuds in WWE in 2022. In recent weeks, the issues between The Visionary and The Original Bro have gotten rather personal.

On Monday Night RAW prior to Clash At The Castle, Rollins and Riddle were interviewed together via satellite. During this interview, Riddle made comment about Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch.

When RAW came back from the commercial, the footage was shown of what happened after the interview. Rollins responded to Riddle's comment, bringing up Riddle's real-life divorce.

To say their match at the upcoming premium live event became even more intense was an understatement. However, their clash was originally supposed to occur in late July.