The 2022 NFL season is close to kicking off. The Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl championship defense against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

For the San Francisco 49ers, their season kicks off on Sunday like the rest of the league. They will take on the Chicago Bears to begin the 2022 campaign.

For center Jake Brendel, the opening game will be a special one. After a long six-year wait, he will be a starting center in the NFL. And it took a lot to get here.