NBA News: 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Reveals What Happened In Turkey-Georgia Fight

The NBA season draws near, as the calendar rolls from August to September. However, basketball is being played right now, just not in the US.

In four countries across Europe, EuroBasket 2022 is taking place. It's similar to the UEFA European Championship competition in soccer. The top European men's national basketball teams compete for the top prize.

Recently, a game between Turkey and Georgia got rather physical. There was a scuffle on the court, and another one down the tunnel following the game.

One of the players involved in the scuffle, Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz, has commented about what went down.