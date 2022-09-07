Priyanka Chopra Wows In A Pink Silk Dress

Priyanka Chopra, at 40 years old, seems to be on top of the world. The new mother has conquered Hollywood now, adding the title to her long list of accomplishments as a formidable Bollywood actress before making her presence known in America and worldwide. Her brawn and moxie have catapulted her to the top echelon of the entertainment industry, and she has a long list of hits on both television and on the silver screen.

With her beauty and brains, it would be easy to rest on her laurels now, but with a strong network of support that initially came from her parents, Priyanka has done a lot of things that her fans would be surprised about. And with more than 81.9 million followers on her Instagram account alone, Priyanka has welcomed them into her life both on set and behind the scenes. She even has made inroads as a serious fashion plate too, killing red carpets wherever she goes. Whatever she does next, they are always intrigued!