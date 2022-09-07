Priyanka Chopra Wows In A Pink Silk Dress

Shutterstock | 842245

Priyanka Chopra, at 40 years old, seems to be on top of the world. The new mother has conquered Hollywood now, adding the title to her long list of accomplishments as a formidable Bollywood actress before making her presence known in America and worldwide. Her brawn and moxie have catapulted her to the top echelon of the entertainment industry, and she has a long list of hits on both television and on the silver screen.

With her beauty and brains, it would be easy to rest on her laurels now, but with a strong network of support that initially came from her parents, Priyanka has done a lot of things that her fans would be surprised about. And with more than 81.9 million followers on her Instagram account alone, Priyanka has welcomed them into her life both on set and behind the scenes. She even has made inroads as a serious fashion plate too, killing red carpets wherever she goes. Whatever she does next, they are always intrigued!

Priyanka Goes The No-Frills Route In Pink Slip Dress

Priyanka thinks pink in a gorgeous pink slip dress in her backyard. A great look for spring and summer, it is easy to put together and is comfortable for an afternoon. Priyanka pairs the pink dress with pink crocs and pink sunglasses, and her fans absolutely adore the no-frills look!

Priyanka's Work Behind The Scenes

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 242987224

Priyanka has always been an actress that has wanted to work behind the scenes, and through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, formed with her mother Madhu Chopra in 2015, she has been able to make tremendous progress in the industry in her native India, where she has hired scores of women to work behind the scenes with her. As an advocate for lifting the voices and influence of women in entertainment, she has already been lauded for her work, with the company garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for The White Tiger.

Priyanka's Start In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 172976276

Her acting debut came in the Tail film Thamizhan, which co-starred Vijay and led to other roles soon thereafter. She first got really noticed, however, in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003.

Priyanka As An Activist

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 64736

True to her character, Chopra is also an activist, and her efforts have her working alongside the UN as an ambassador, plus she established The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education to help oppressed youngsters.

