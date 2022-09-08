Salma Hayek Dances On Yacht In Bikini

Hayek, who celebrated her birthday on September 2, updated her Instagram fans to let them know just how awesome her day was going. In a mini clip shared on the platform, the Frida actress was seen dancing aboard a yacht to Stevie Wonder’s 1981 rendition of Happy Birthday. Salma couldn’t have looked any more spectacular wearing a sexy two-piece red bikini with her wind-blown hair and green-tinted sunglasses, as she rocked out to the nostalgic beat.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!! Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi!!! #alwaysgrateful,” she wrote on the video – (see clip below)