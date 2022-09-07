Joe Rogan Mercilessly Ridicules Kamala Harris Over Drug Hypocrisy

Brittney Griner, a player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), is currently imprisoned in Russia.

Russian authorities arrested Griner in February after they caught her carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil, which is legal in Arizona but not in Russia.

As reported by the New York Post, Harris recently described Griner's detention as "wrongful" and said the Biden administration is doing all it can to free the basketball player.

But many saw these comments as inappropriate and highly hypocritical, being that Harris personally oversaw thousands of marijuana-related prosecutions, first as San Francisco’s district attorney and then as California’s attorney general.