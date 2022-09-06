Jessica Simpson Is Happy And Confident In A Bikini

Simpson wore a brown bikini with a big brown cowboy belt on her hip, making it look like part of her bikini bottoms. She paired the swimwear with a wide-brimmed ivory hat, dark sunglasses, and brown platform heels reminiscent of the 2000s, like most of her collection. The businesswoman wore her long, blonde hair in a loose curl down to her mid-riff and accessorized her hands with bracelets and a wristwatch.

She thought everything through down to her nail polish which was brown like her swimsuit.