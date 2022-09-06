Packers' David Bakhtiari Could Be Ready For Week 1

It's been a long and winding road for Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. He essentially missed the entire 2021 season and whether he's healthy enough to go back to his usual self is still a big question.

At least it seems like he's getting back to full strength, so even though he's a long shot to play in Week 1 of the NFL season, his confidence remains intact:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm on the active [roster] just like anyone else," Bakhtiari told ESPN. "I can get through the season. It's going to be fine. You have to just manage while playing. I'm just getting back in the swing of things. So, I mean, I think there's normal rust and then new normal with three surgeries, so just kind of working that out and figuring out what my routine is."