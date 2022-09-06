The company recently announced that it would shutter about 150 of its stores and cut its workforce by 20 percent, estimating that the changes could save the company $250 million in its fiscal year.

Arnal recently sold about 55,000 shares in company stock for roughly $1.4 million, when Bed Bath & Beyond shares briefly jumped above $20. Shares of the company have fallen about 66% over the past year.

On Aug. 24, shareholders who said they had lost $1.2 billion filed a complaint alleging that Bed Bath & Beyond, Arnal, and another top executive participated in a scheme to inflate the price of its stock to sell shares at a higher price. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

For more stories like this, click here.