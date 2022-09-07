Chanel West Coast Flaunts Massive Baby Bump In Tight Dress

Chanel West Coast is flaunting her huge baby bump in a tight dress as she stuns fans on Instagram. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV star is in the final weeks of her pregnancy as she awaits her baby girl, and she's been showing off what's to come like nobody's business. In a recent share, Chanel wowed as she showcased her bun in the oven, and a gushing caption showed she's set to be an amazing mother.

"Being pregnant is truly the most amazing experience in my life. There is no better feeling than being sober, clear minded, and knowing that you are bringing another life into this world," she began.