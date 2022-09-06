Jessica Simpson Flaunts 100-Pound Weight Loss In Tight Dress

Jessica Simpson is flaunting her amazing weight loss as she stuns in a tight dress. The fashion mogul, 42, made 2019 headlines for shedding 100 pounds in just six months, and it looks like she's kept the weight off. In a recent Instagram share, the clothing designer and singer wowed fans in a figure-hugging dress, posing outdoors and going for a floral-print pattern. She rocked her long blonde locks down and wore shades while drawing attention to her tiny waist.

Tagging mom Tina, she wrote: "Mommy, oh how I love you so… I Am because YOU are.You are my forever Protector who loves me entirely. You embody wisdom, grace, joy, resilience, determination, truth, excitement, power, understanding, support, fashion, sparkle, kindness, energy, strength, loyalty, prayer, humility, ambition, prayer, truth, and pure abundance!!!💚Everyday is Mother’s Day💚."