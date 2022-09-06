'I Was Quarantined': Caroline Rhea Talks Europe Summer Vacation On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'

"I took her, two of my best friends, Kim Whitley and Christine, and they brought their kids and we all went on a giant trip. We went to Spain, I went with my family and then -- we went there for two weeks. Ava got COVID the first day," Rhea shared. "That was really fun."

But while Seacrest suspected Rhea may have left her behind, Rhea confirmed she did no such thing.

"I was quarantined. I had to quarantine with her," she admitted. "[And] you know what? It was like watching Instagram Live. Like, we could see the party over there and we were not invited and then one by one our family blocked us."