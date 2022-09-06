Britney Spears Lists Her Once Controversial Florida Penthouse For $2 Million

The controversial Florida apartment Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn claimed to own while the singer was still under her conservatorship has been listed for sale at $2 million.

Despite Jamie's claims, Britney is the actual owner of the apartment and will make a healthy profit if she can even come close to the asking price. According to Realtor.com , she paid $920,000 for the house in 2001.

Controversy surrounded the condo after a 2015 tweet from Jamie surfaced. In the tweet, Jamie said her favorite vacation spot was the condo in Destin, located on the Florida Panhandle. She also said that she had part ownership of the property.

"We have a condo is [sic] Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway," her tweet read.

