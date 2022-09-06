Britney Spears Lists Her Once Controversial Florida Penthouse For $2 Million

Princess of Pop Britney Spears
Shutterstock | 2914948

The controversial Florida apartment Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn claimed to own while the singer was still under her conservatorship has been listed for sale at $2 million. 

Despite Jamie's claims, Britney is the actual owner of the apartment and will make a healthy profit if she can even come close to the asking price. According to Realtor.com, she paid $920,000 for the house in 2001.

Controversy surrounded the condo after a 2015 tweet from Jamie surfaced. In the tweet, Jamie said her favorite vacation spot was the condo in Destin, located on the Florida Panhandle. She also said that she had part ownership of the property.

"We have a condo is [sic] Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway," her tweet read.

Keep scrolling for more details about the controversial home. 

Fans Fought For Britney

Britney Spears' fans fought for her
Shutterstock | 272002412

In 2021, the "Free Britney" movement unraveled the controversy surrounding the seaside property in the Sunshine State. Fans attacked the superstar's family and challenged the conservatorship that controlled her life and wealth. As a result, Britney's vocal supporters uncovered old remarks Jamie made. They took to the comment section stating that the condo wasn't hers but Britney's. 

"What is your obsession with claiming Britney's stuff as your own," wrote one of the singer's fans. 

"It's Britney's not yours. Get a job and buy your own things," another fan added. 

"We? Hell! You wouldn't even have a career without Britney," another fan attacked Jamie. 

The Property Offers Breathtaking Views

Balcony with water views
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Later on, Jamie wrote on social media that she did not own the house. Instead, Bridgemore Timber LLC, an organization connected to Britney, owns the contested condominium. Consequently, it belongs to Britney.

However, Britney seems to be finally done with the penthouse on the Florida panhandle, as it is now empty and listed for $2 million. 

With breathtaking views of the Gulf, the beachy hideaway occupies half of the 10th level. And while the house might use some remodeling, it does have a large balcony, 10-feet ceilings, marble flooring, a fireplace in a mirror wall, and glass walls that open to the magnificent Gulf views.

Notable Amenities

Living room with fireplace and walls of glass
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There are 180-degree views of the water below from the main living and dining areas. The main living area also features a white piano in honor of the owner's musical background. 

You can enter the expansive balcony through sliding glass doors. It is ideal for viewing the sunset over the Emerald Coast.

In addition, there is an eat-in kitchen and a dining area with a fireplace. According to the description, the main bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and a desk nook. A soaking tub and a separate shower can be found in an en suite bathroom.

Furthermore, the main bedroom has numerous floor-to-ceiling windows and a desk nook.

A gym, pool, and game room are all included in the building amenities.

Previous Real Estate Moves

Dining room with wet bar
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

However, the Oops! I Did It Again crooner has been involved in previous real estate transactions. She spent $11.8 million on a lavish Calabasas mansion in addition to her $7.4 million Thousand Oaks estate, where she tied the knot with Sam Asghari.

The Thousand Oaks property is situated in the double-gated neighborhood known as The Estates of The Oaks, a favorite of celebrities.

The 11,650 square foot estate, built in 2009, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, a walk-in safe, a home theater, and a wet bar. Also on the property is a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and guest cottage with one bedroom. 

The Princess Of Pop

Bedroom
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The pop star has been a top-rated singer since her breakthrough with her two best-selling albums, Baby One More Time and Oops! I Did It Again. She recently released records, including Circus, Femme Fatale, and Britney Jean. She also holds a four-year residency in Las Vegas.

More real estate deals can be expected from Britney now that she is free from the 13-year conservatorship that once restricted her life and finances.

