Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out Against Body-Shaming

Emily Ratajkowksi is speaking out against body-shamers after a couple of incidents involving public personalities made headlines in Australian media recently.

The 31-year-old model, entrepreneur, and author sat down with Marie Claire Australia for an interview ahead of her appearance at the body confidence festival, BODFest, in October, and she touched on the body-shaming incidents, which happened within 24 hours of each other. One involved Brisbane Broncos winger Julia Robinson, who was criticized for being too muscular, and the other was about Emilia Clarke getting called a “short, dumpy girl” by a TV executive. Read the details below.