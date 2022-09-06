Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out Against Body-Shaming

Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski with wavy hair
Shutterstock | 2914948

Emily Ratajkowksi is speaking out against body-shamers after a couple of incidents involving public personalities made headlines in Australian media recently.

The 31-year-old model, entrepreneur, and author sat down with Marie Claire Australia for an interview ahead of her appearance at the body confidence festival, BODFest, in October, and she touched on the body-shaming incidents, which happened within 24 hours of each other. One involved Brisbane Broncos winger Julia Robinson, who was criticized for being too muscular, and the other was about Emilia Clarke getting called a “short, dumpy girl” by a TV executive. Read the details below.

The Two Body-Shaming Incidents

Robinson recently shared in an Instagram Story the offensive comments she got on social media criticizing her muscular physique. On the same day during the Sydney premiere of House of the Dragon, Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany let out the “short, dumpy girl” remark directed at Clarke.

Foxtel later apologized for the inappropriate comment, saying Delany meant it to be “self-deprecating.”

Women’s Value Depends On How They Look

Ratajkowski, who explored unfair beauty standards and female empowerment in her book, My Body, told Marie Claire she thought it was “pretty shocking that people are still in a place where they don't catch themselves and realize what they're saying and what they're playing into.”

She added, “I think so much of women’s value — whether you're an actress or an athlete, or even work in a field where your body isn't necessarily supposed to be a part of your job — your body and your image around your body is still a huge part of who you are, and how the world values women.”

Looking At And Judging Bodies

Emily Ratajkowski posing in gray pantsuit
Shutterstock | 64736

The I Feel Pretty actress explained further that it didn’t matter how old a woman was or what profession she was in. She would still be judged for her appearance.

“I think that's how we consume media as well. As a culture, we're looking at bodies, and we're judging them. And that's part of the intrigue of social media. It's awful that that's true,” she said.

‘Really Large, Cultural Shift’

Ratajkowski thinks a “really large, cultural shift” is needed to put an end to body-shaming. In the meantime, she plans to do her part by teaching her young son, Sylvester, ethics.

“You can start talking about sexism and power at a very early,” she said. “You can introduce him to prejudice and, what those things are, what justice is, and what your position is in the world as a white boy, and how you help those or consider other people who don't have the same kind of power and privilege that you do.”

