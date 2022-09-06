Little-Known Details About Blakely Lively And Florence Welch's Friendship

Best friends for more than a decade, Blake Lively and Florence Welch know things about each other nobody else knows. And it would be so interesting to eavesdrop on a conversation between the two and find out details about their lives and friendship that are not reported by the media, right?

When the British lead vocalist of indie rock band Florence and the Machine interviewed her Hollywood A-lister bestie for a Glamour article back in 2011, fascinating details were revealed, and it was exactly like listening in on an easy conversation between them. Here’s what we found out.