Miley Cyrus Makes Enormous Profit From Her Nashville Farm Estate Sale

Anyone with a nice home in a desirable location will likely become significantly richer due to the recent surge in home prices. Many celebrities, in particular, saw their nine-figure net worth increase simply by selling real estate they purchased only a few years earlier.

Fortunately, Miley Cyrus has made headlines again in the real estate industry. She is among the many celebrities who have seen their net worth increase by selling a property purchased years ago. Miley recently profited hugely by selling her Nashville home. 

Keep scrolling for more details about the sale. 

One Of Nashville's Most Expensive Real Estate Transactions In 2022

Miley Cyrus's Recently sold Nashville Home
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Land registry records show the Party in the USA crooner sold her expansive Franklin ranch for $14.5 million though it was never on the market. This deal represents one of the most expensive real estate transactions in the Nashville area for 2022.

Miley paid only $5.8 million for the 33.5-acre estate in 2017, suggesting that the property's value climbed by 150% in just five years. Aerial images reveal the property, and the exteriors of its many structures are largely unaltered. However, she possibly made some interior improvements during her stay. An attached, smaller barn-style building ideal for a recording studio, guesthouse, or event pavilion is also included in the main house. Meanwhile, the main house has a living area of close to 7,000 square feet.

Breaking More Records

Aerial view of Miley Cyrus's home
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

According to records, actress Reese Witherspoon just paid $18 million for a far nicer estate in Nashville's upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. As a result, it puts Miley's $14.5 million transaction price as the second-highest amount paid for a home in the Nashville region this year. In the singer's case, records show the extravagant purchaser is a Minneapolis native who has grown to become the largest Dairy Queen franchise in the world, controlling more than 200 DQ locations under his Fourteen Foods banner.

Some Of The Property's Notable features

A view of the home at night
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

The Franklin properties, which are roughly 20 miles south of Nashville, are completely guarded and situated at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac for more peace and quiet. The vast property is mostly densely forested, while the main house, built around 2014, has no immediate neighbors. The building features a covered porch area, reclaimed wood flooring, and a kitchen with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero equipment. It also includes a rooftop deck, a main floor master suite with a fireplace and soaking tub, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Miley's Previous Real Estate Deals

The home's interior features
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Miley is known to have a sizable real estate portfolio. She purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Studio City, California, for $3.9 million in 2011 at 18, following her Disney's Hannah Montana fame.

In 2015, Miley bought an equestrian ranch in Hidden Hills and traded it for a bigger one in 2020. The new Hidden Valley Ranch was bought for about $5 million and sold for $7.2 million less than a year later.

In addition, Miley once owned a Malibu estate on which she lost money. She purchased it for $2.52 million in 2018 but only sold it for $1.7 million in 2021.

More Deals From Miley?

Miley Cyrus is becoming a real estate guru
Shutterstock | 1092671

Miley has recorded quite some successful sales since she entered the real estate market. There is no doubt that she has a promising future in the real estate industry. However, given how active she has been with selling and buying homes, one must wonder what her next move will be. 

With the singer's earnings boosted by the sizeable profit she made from her latest home sale in Nashville, it won't be a surprise if she acquires a new home soon. Only time will tell.

