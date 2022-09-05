Brie Larson has been a busy bee this year with the filming of two blockbusting franchises - Marvel Cinematic Universe and Fast & Furious. The actress finally got a day for herself after months of working especially since her roles require physical strength. Normally, Larson shares workout videos and pictures to show off the results of her hard work. However, her latest post showed her in a different light, proving to fans that she can relax and enjoy herself.
Brie Larson Ditches Pants For Self-Care Day
Self-Care Day
Larson showed her glowing skin in a cornflower blue silk dress as she leaned on a white seat. The actress lifted her legs flaunting her toned limbs while she wrapped her hair in a blue towel. The picture looked relaxing although she "complained" about not being able to work out and sweat. It was necessary for her to rejuvenate after doing stunts on set and exerting so much energy at work.
Exploring The Marvel Ride
Last month, Larson and her partner, Elijah Allan-Blitz went to Disneyland, Paris for a fun moment on the Captain Marvel ride. The actress joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and became Captain Marvel in 2019. In July 2022, the French Disneyland opened the Avengers Campus with entertainment and attractions simulating parkgoers as members of the MCU.
Although her full visit is on YouTube, some pictures are up on her Instagram feed.
Back Home For Work
Per her corresponding post, Larson added that riding the Marvel car was a dream come true. She appreciated her partner, Allan-Blitz for accompanying her on the trip.
Upon her return to America, the actress got back to working out, in time for her unnamed role in the upcoming Fast X.
Joining The 'Fast X' Family
When she joined the Fast Saga cast, Larson couldn't contain her joy and she wrote,
"excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement."
She also can't wait to share more when the contract permits her to do so. In the meanwhile, Diesel also welcomed her with a long note.
He wrote,
"you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel...What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”