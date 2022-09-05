Jason Oppenheim looked back at the early moments of his relationship with Selling Sunset castmate Chrishell Stause while explaining the early debut of his new romance with current girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.
'That Was So Difficult': 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim On Keeping Past Romance With Chrishell Stause Secret
Jason Oppenheim Felt 'Overwhelmed' As He Kept The Beginning Moments Of His Relationship With Chrishell Stause Out Of The Public Eye
During an interview with PEOPLE on September 5, Selling Sunset cast member Jason Oppenheim said that when it came to keeping his relationship with Chrishell Stause, 41, out of the public eye, at least at first, he struggled with feeling "overwhelmed."
"We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult. I didn't want to go through that again," Oppenheim, 45, admitted.
As Selling Sunset fans may have seen, Oppenheim took a different approach when it came to being public with his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, a 25-year-old model based out of Paris.
Jason Oppenheim Was Photographed With Marie-Lou Nurk In Greece Early On In Their Romance
Months after he and Stause called it quits amid a dispute over their plans to start a family, Oppenheim was spotted kissing his new girlfriend while enjoying a vacation in Mykonos, Greece in July. And while he didn't intend to go public at that time, he wasn't exactly opposed to it, nor was he making efforts to hide their romance.
"I suppose if we were being very careful, we just never would've kissed in public. But I certainly wasn't thinking that we would get caught — and on some Greek island in a parking lot, too," he explained.
Jason Oppenheim Is 'Happy Every Day' With Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
Speaking of his new relationship, Oppenheim said he's "happy every day," with Nurk before quickly noting that his comment wasn't meant to shade ex-girlfriend Stause.
"I was also really happy with Chrishell," he explained. "I don't want to dismiss that relationship. But yeah, I'm just very happy right now."
While Oppenheim and Stause parted ways several months ago, the two of them have remained friendly with one another, although "they're probably not going to hang out."
'Selling Sunset' Exes Jason Oppenheim And Chrishell Stause Want Each Other To Be Happy
"Chrishell and I are in a really good place, and she wants me happy. I want her happy. I think we're both in love and happy for each other," Oppenheim continued, giving a nod to Stause's romance with binary musician G-Flip.