'That Was So Difficult': 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim On Keeping Past Romance With Chrishell Stause Secret

During an interview with PEOPLE on September 5, Selling Sunset cast member Jason Oppenheim said that when it came to keeping his relationship with Chrishell Stause, 41, out of the public eye, at least at first, he struggled with feeling "overwhelmed."

"We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult. I didn't want to go through that again," Oppenheim, 45, admitted.

As Selling Sunset fans may have seen, Oppenheim took a different approach when it came to being public with his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, a 25-year-old model based out of Paris.