Salma Hayek Proves She's A Goddess In A White Dress

Salma Hayek is one of today's most prominent Mexican actors in Hollywood. She gained the most public recognition for her performance in the 2002 movie Frida, for which she was selected for an Academy Award for Best Actress. She won the 'Woman of the Year' award from Glamour magazine in 2001, and in 2005, Time Magazine named her one of the '25 Most Influential Hispanics'.

Her influence on Latinx culture and beyond cannot be underestimated and at 56 years of age, she has a huge social media following as well, boasting more than 21.6 million followers on Instagram alone. There, her fans get a glimpse into her life on set, behind the scenes, at home, and of course, her keen fashion sense. There is no doubt that Salma brings the heat when it comes to sartorial choices, and how she got to her level of fame is something newer fans are interested in as well.