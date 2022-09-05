'We Have Great Energy Together': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Claims Teresa Giudice Wants Her On 'RHONJ'

Dorinda Medley may be a former star of The Real Housewives of New York City. But during a recent interview, she spoke of a potential role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, confirming that the franchise's longest-running cast member, Teresa Giudice.

Former 'RHONY' Cast Member Dorinda Medley Has Enjoyed Getting To Know Teresa Giudice

Dorinda Medley wears black jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 564025

As Bravo does a full recasting of The Real Housewives of New York City, with a number of former cast members headed to an upcoming series spinoff, RHONY: Legacy, Dorinda Medley spoke to Page Six about an idea Teresa Giudice had for her future with the network.

“Teresa is like, ‘Oh my God come over and film with us!'” Medley revealed to the outlet of a potential future role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Medley and Giudice recently appeared alongside one another at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia at an appearance also attended by Giudice's co-star, Dolores Catania.

Dorinda Medley 'Genuinely' Likes The 'RHONJ' Cast

Dorinda Medley in purple with yellow jacket
Shutterstock | 64736

Speaking of the chemistry between them, Medley continued on to Page Six, saying, "It’s just really good! It’s the two brunettes and the blonde, and we have great energy together, and I genuinely like them I think when you have anything authentic on the show … people feel it."

Although Medley was put on "pause" from her role on The Real Housewives of New York City in August 2020, she continued her run with the franchise earlier this year when she appeared on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, The Ex-Wives Club.

As Real Housewives fans well know, Giudice was cast on season one of the series, which airs on Peacock, in 2020.

'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Attended Teresa Giudice's Wedding In August

Dorinda Medley in colorful striped dress
Shutterstock | 564025

"It was epic,” Medley gushed of Giudice's nuptials with husband Luis Ruelas on August 6 in New Jersey. “Not great – epic! It was one of the most fun times I’ve had in a long time, and she looked beautiful and she’s just happy.”

“[I] forgot how happy you are when you’re that much in love,” she added.

In addition to Medley, Jill Zarin was also in attendance during Giudice's big day, as were their fellow Housewives, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Alexia Echevarria, Chanel Ayan, and Ashley Darby, among others.

'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Is Casually Dating

Dorinda Medley wears a red dress
Shutterstock | 3586184

Regarding her own love life, Medley confirmed she's not serious with anyone at the moment but noted that she's “putting on my heels for the winter!”

