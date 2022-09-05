'We Have Great Energy Together': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Claims Teresa Giudice Wants Her On 'RHONJ'

As Bravo does a full recasting of The Real Housewives of New York City, with a number of former cast members headed to an upcoming series spinoff, RHONY: Legacy, Dorinda Medley spoke to Page Six about an idea Teresa Giudice had for her future with the network.

“Teresa is like, ‘Oh my God come over and film with us!'” Medley revealed to the outlet of a potential future role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Medley and Giudice recently appeared alongside one another at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia at an appearance also attended by Giudice's co-star, Dolores Catania.