'I Don't Deny The Abuse': Pope Francis Addresses Sex Abuse Scandals

Pope Francis dismissed the suggestion that celibacy may have played a role in the abuse.
"I don't deny the abuse. Even if it was only one [case], it is monstrous. Because you, priest, you, nun, have to take that boy, that girl to God and with this you destroy their lives. It's monstrous. It is destroying lives. And then they come to you with questions. Could it be that celibacy [is to blame]? It's not about celibacy," he said.
"In families there is no celibacy and all that and, sometimes, it happens. So, it is simply the monstrosity of a man or woman of the church who is psychologically ill or evil," he pointed out.