Emilia Clarke Looks Perfectly Suited To Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman 2

Close up of Emilia Clarke
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Is Emilia Clarke making her DCEU debut with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? It appears Amber Heard's woes aren't ending anytime soon because according to movie rumors, the actress wouldn't return as Mera in the upcoming DCEU movie.

Following the public feud with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which climaxed when an American court ruled against her in the defamation suit, fans sought her recasting. They took it a step further than Twitter rants by signing a petition on Change.org with 4.6 million signatures to remove her from the superhero role.

The Latest

Dua Lipa Stuns In Revealing Black Dress

Salma Hayek Proves She's A Goddess In A White Dress

'That Was So Difficult': 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim On Keeping Past Romance With Chrishell Stause Secret

'We Have Great Energy Together': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Claims Teresa Giudice Wants Her On 'RHONJ'

'They Will Not Do Playboy': Kanye West Publicly Calls Out The Kardashians Amid Co-Parenting Feud

Updated Cast List

Although Warner Bros. hasn't openly confirmed a removal, fans couldn't help but notice an updated cast list on Google with Emilia Clarke's name appearing alongside Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and other verified actors.

It's been three days since the glitch and the casting is back to "normal" on Google but that hasn't stopped fans from running with the rumor.

A fan-made art of Clarke as Mera garnered over a thousand likes in approval on Twitter.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Fans Highlight Clarke And Momoa's Chemistry

Emilia Clarke smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Fans also alluded to the chemistry between Clarke and Momoa during their first on-screen relationship as Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. The duo sparked dating rumors earlier this year following the announcement of Momoa's separation from his wife, Lisa Bonet. However, they put that to bed albeit in vague terms.

Regardless of what fans think, there's nothing concrete regarding such a big change yet. According to Bam Smack Pow!, Warner Bros. considered replacing Heard when the heat got much but there's no confirmation that they followed through.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Making Her MCU Debut

Emilia CLarke wearing a plunging neckline blue dress
Shutterstock | 3695024

While her DCEU character is only a figment of fans' imaginations, Clarke has a role in the MCU as a Skrull. According to Coming Soon, the English actress would become a shapeshifting Skrull in the upcoming Disney + series, Secret Invasion.

There's no elaborate plot yet but the series is projected to be an adaptation of the Marvel Comic book like many of the MCU's live-action movies. It would also be one of Clarke's biggest roles since playing Daenerys in GOT years ago.

Napping Between Takes

The actress has been busy filming an unnamed movie in a remote location as seen on her Instagram page. She shared pictures of herself taking naps in between takes and joked about it summing up her work experience. She wrote,

"If you ever wondered what filming was like, this about sums it up."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.