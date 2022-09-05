Emilia Clarke Looks Perfectly Suited To Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman 2

Is Emilia Clarke making her DCEU debut with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? It appears Amber Heard's woes aren't ending anytime soon because according to movie rumors, the actress wouldn't return as Mera in the upcoming DCEU movie.

Following the public feud with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which climaxed when an American court ruled against her in the defamation suit, fans sought her recasting. They took it a step further than Twitter rants by signing a petition on Change.org with 4.6 million signatures to remove her from the superhero role.