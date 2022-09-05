Bikini-Clad Anna Kendrick Spends Quality Time With Friends

Anna Kendrick spent quality time with her best friends after her birthday celebration last month. The actress turned 37 in August but hasn't shared any of her birthday pictures with her fans. Luckily, they have her friends such as Sterling Jones and Kelley Jakle to fall back on for the juicy details. Based on Jones' Instagram story, Kendrick got together with other friends for a private pool party after a Europe trip where she developed a love for railings.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Quality Pool Time With Friends

Kendrick wore a black two-piece bikini with an open-back short-sleeve top and a high-waist bottom and wore her sunkissed hair down in a straight style. She dipped her leg in the pool while enjoying conversation with Jones as he showed her something on his phone. In another post, we see Kendrick posing for a picture with her friends by the poolside as the camera freezes the moment in time.

Railings In Europe

The actress shared new pictures with her loyal followers breaking a six-month hiatus from Instagram. She gave updates on herself as she traveled through Europe enjoying the view from a high point and at sea. During her travels, she grew an affinity for railings as seen in her recent posts. From leaning over one on the balcony to pulling back from another on the driveway, there's no doubt about her new favorite object.

More Railings At Sea

Kendrick had more railings to lean on and pull from during her Europe travel, especially in Italy. She leaned against a railing wearing denim shorts and a striped top in Italy then showed off more of her legs in a similar fit (Swipe to see it). Instead of a t-shirt, she wore a rolled-up shirt but hid her face as the camera captured her back view.

In the final slide, she wore a skintight navy top with a triple-tiered complimentary floral skirt. Kendrick packed her hair back and shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses.

Pitch Perfect Returns To Theaters

According to People, Kendrick's star-making movie, Pitch Perfect returns to theatre for a limited release this fall to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Although she'd featured in the cult classic Twilight and rom-com Up in the Air, Pitch Perfect shot her into the limelight as it was her first big lead role. People soon fell in love with her personality and voice as she gave life to the character, Beca Mitchell.

