Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Rekindling, Both Want More Kids

Since breaking things off with the Burnt actor back in 2019, Shayk has been briefly linked to an art dealer, Vito Schnabel (who also dated Heidi Klum), and then later with music mogul Kanye West but that also fizzled pretty quickly. Cooper was recently spotted with a political staffer (and Anthony Weiner’s ex), Huma Abedin, but apparently, the two didn’t quite hit it off.

According to the source, both Brad and Irina have kept their recent romances quite casual. “They both haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” they said.

Further adding, “It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”

Despite their 2019 breakup, Irina and Brad who had dated for four years maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship and would be seen enjoying their family time with each other.