The Lakers have been reluctant to include any of their future first-round picks in any deal to get rid of Westbrook. However, they may not have another choice.

Experts around the league expect both of the Lakers' picks (2027 and 2029) to be quite valuable picks, mostly because they'd come after Anthony Davis and LeBron James' deals run out with the franchise.

Needless to say, that's incentive enough for Danny Ainge to pull the trigger and absorb Westbrook's mega-contract for one year, even if he's not able to agree to a buyout to make him an unrestricted free agent.