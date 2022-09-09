Zendaya Stuns In A Short Orange Dress!

The Malcolm And The Marie star is a fashion lover, always making a statement with her outfits. The singer shared that fashion has helped her create a distance between her real self and her Disney characters. Zendaya went ahead to say that she has always made her choices to break out of her Disney persona with fashion, which works well for her.

In an interview with Issa Rae, she said, "Another thing that I feel like helped me create an avenue in a lane of my own that was outside Disney channel was fashion".

The Dune star has succeeded in building up herself as a fashion icon despite the critics she has received, but now, her fans are always curious to see what she will be wearing.