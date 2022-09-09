Zendaya has earned her title of being an A-list fashionista. From Hollywood to the modeling world, the public figure never fails to leave some memorable fashion moment. Zendaya gets to show off her fashion range with the myriads of Instagram uploads of her glam pictures. In one of her social media show-offs, the actress took to Instagram to share stylish photos that kept jaws dropping.
Zendaya Stuns In A Short Orange Dress!
Zendaya Served It Spicy In Mini Dress
The Undercover actress stepped out looking all glamorous in a braless orange minidress. The outfit which kept her toned-long legs on display clung to the waistline with ribbon-like details by the side. Her sleek hair was parted in the middle and styled with a yellow headscarf while finishing the look with white-cover-toe heels. Her fans were so immersed in this captivating beauty that they pulled out 3,427,813 likes to seal the beauty.
Slaying It In Animal Prints
She recently blessed her 151m followers on Instagram with gorgeous looks. In the stunning look, the Euphoria star slayed in a brown Fendi-animal print mini dress. The outfit, a body-hugger, had a long sleeve hand and kept her legs on display while her wavy hair cascaded freely around her shoulder.
Zendaya completed this stylish look with a pair of bold earrings and matching stilettos. Her fans, in return, blessed her comment section with 4,859,493 likes and still counting, while others made lovely comments to acknowledge such a distinctive look.
Zendaya's Journey Into Becoming A Fashion Icon
The Malcolm And The Marie star is a fashion lover, always making a statement with her outfits. The singer shared that fashion has helped her create a distance between her real self and her Disney characters. Zendaya went ahead to say that she has always made her choices to break out of her Disney persona with fashion, which works well for her.
In an interview with Issa Rae, she said, "Another thing that I feel like helped me create an avenue in a lane of my own that was outside Disney channel was fashion".
."e Dune star has succeeded in building up herself as a fashion icon despite the critics she has received, but now, her fans are always curious to see what she will be wearing.
After Disney, Zendaya Became Selective Of Her Roles
The Multitalented star started acting from a tender age and has made waves for herself through the years. In 2020, the 27-year-old made history by being the youngest woman to win an Emmy award for the best actress in drama series. However, part of her success can be credited to the roles she takes on which is why after her time at Disney was complete, she took her time to decide on what project she wants to be on next.
While speaking in an interview with Marie Claire, The actress said, "I had to hone in on what Zendaya wanted and drive straight toward it, there is something liberating about making decisions for yourself."