Only Murders in the Building, a hilarious comedy on Hulu, continues to stay true to its location-specific title even in Season 2. Again, the show presents a fresh murder in the same Manhattan apartment complex for Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's characters to solve. In addition, the mystery series continues to maintain the distinctively whimsical-yet-suspenseful vibe that was established when it began last year.

