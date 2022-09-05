'Echoes': A Thriller With A Complex Plot

Michelle Monaghan close up
Shutterstock | 564025

One of the newest Netflix limited series, Echoes, stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Boomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, and Karen Robinson. Meanwhile, Vanessa Gazy created the series.  

Gina and Leni, both played by Michelle Monaghan, are identical twin sisters whose intertwined lives serve as the central theme of the narrative. 

Although the script appears adventurous, the series itself does not seem to be. And while many fans have been hooked to their television screens, others have used various social media platforms to voice their complaints about the series.

The Plot

The new Netflix series features Leni and Gina, two identical twin sisters with a terrifying secret. The twins have switched their lives since they were kids and now live double lives as adults. It is like the perfect trick, which probably began as innocent play when they were kids. However, no one has ever learned about it because they were never caught.

Never in Leni and Gina's lives have their plans gone awry; hence even their husbands didn't know about their charades. But when Leni goes missing, everything which has been going smoothly for them turns out terribly wrong, and Gina's life spirals out of control.

Too Many Secrets

Echoes overcomplicates its initially promising premise by being spread out over seven episodes with numerous distracting subplots. This mystery thriller is full of past and present secrets, including but not limited to a church fire that claimed the life of an unidentified man and the covert financial irregularities linked to the theft of a horse.

A Very Complex Plot That Requires Undivided Attention 

The Echoes plot is extremely demanding and does not allow viewers any respite. There is a good chance that even when the viewers miss a few scenes, they would have to go back and rewind to understand what actually happened in those minutes. The story of the twin sisters gets even more complicated as it continues, making it an incredibly difficult task to identify who Leni and Gina are.

A Lack Of Focus

The fact that the timeline shifts back and forth complicates the plot even more. In other words, things start off chaotic, and it is up to the viewers to pay close attention and piece everything together. Even though Echoes successfully blends mystery and intrigue, its complex plot nonetheless manages to turn off viewers.

In addition, the fact that the movie strives to be a thriller, psychological drama, and horror all at once, with the result being a jumble, adds to the complexity.

Echoes, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022, should only be seen by those who have enough time and are alone. 

