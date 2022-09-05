'Echoes': A Thriller With A Complex Plot

One of the newest Netflix limited series, Echoes, stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Boomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, and Karen Robinson. Meanwhile, Vanessa Gazy created the series.

Gina and Leni, both played by Michelle Monaghan, are identical twin sisters whose intertwined lives serve as the central theme of the narrative.

Although the script appears adventurous, the series itself does not seem to be. And while many fans have been hooked to their television screens, others have used various social media platforms to voice their complaints about the series.

Keep scrolling to see a brief review of the series.