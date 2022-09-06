Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Heroes In Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger has been honoring the #hero on Instagram as she goes fun and light-hearted with her nearest and dearest. The Hawaii-born singer and reality judge got her family together as she delivered a backward pool splash recently - while footage showing her and a group jumping out of the water was real, it came via some nifty editing.

Nicole sizzled in white as she rocked skimpy swimwear that best showed off her fit frame, getting soaking wet and enjoying the sunshine while writing: "A true hero isn’t measured by the size of their strength, but by the strength of their heart 💙#familytime."

