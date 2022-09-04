Kelsea Ballerini recently announced her USA tour, Heartfirst, coming up this Fall via Instagram. The singer added a caveat saying the Sept. 23 date is subject to change, but for now, that's the first ten days of performances. The singer also released her new album this year after announcing her split from Morgan Evans, her husband of five years. What I Have is the first single off her album, and she explained that it resonated with her personally.
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks A Bikini While Enjoying The View
A Fun-Filled Summer
Before starting her album rollout, Ballerini shared some pictures of her eventful summertime. The cover photo was a shot of her showing off her physique in a black bikini as she looked out to the open. Unbeknownst to her followers, she was going through a big life change which she expressed in her new song, "What I Have." Speaking about the single, she wrote,
"this song was written somewhere in between reflection and eagerness. although ever changing, I’m happy with what I have."
Heartfirst Tour Begins This Month
Ballerini shared PR boxes for her 10 Nights Only tour, which starts in New York this September and ends in Mashantucket in October.
They contained pastel-colored balloons with the tour location and dates hidden inside. Fans then blew on these balloons before popping them to reveal their selected tour date, giving them an immersive experience and a glimpse of the fun to come. The singer shared her excitement in words,
"me & you, legends. I CAN’T WAIT TO PLAY FOR YOU and be together and glittery and loud and in our feelings."
Opening Up About Her Divorce
The country music sweetheart surprised fans when she revealed that she could relate to the heartbreaking lyrics of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's single, Complex. In a now-expired Instastory, the singer said she was going through a divorce and shared a few intimate thoughts with her followers. After her message, Evans corroborated the fact adding that he wished it weren't so, but it's true.
Not A Mutual Decision?
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."