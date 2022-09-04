Kelsea Ballerini Rocks A Bikini While Enjoying The View

Ballerini shared PR boxes for her 10 Nights Only tour, which starts in New York this September and ends in Mashantucket in October.

They contained pastel-colored balloons with the tour location and dates hidden inside. Fans then blew on these balloons before popping them to reveal their selected tour date, giving them an immersive experience and a glimpse of the fun to come. The singer shared her excitement in words,

"me & you, legends. I CAN’T WAIT TO PLAY FOR YOU and be together and glittery and loud and in our feelings."