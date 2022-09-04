Ana de Armas Promotes 'Blonde' In Swimwear

It's almost that time for the silver screen goddess, Marilyn Monroe, to grace the screens again, only this time through Ana de Armas. The actress embodies Marilyn Monroe's real persona Norma Jeane and the struggles she faced behind the cameras. Buzz for the Netflix adaptation has been high since the production company announced de Armas as the leading lady.

There's already some controversy surrounding the movie as de Armas disagreed with the Motion Picture Association's NC-17 rating. The organization stood by its choice, citing the sexual content in the movie as the driving factor.