Noah is not afraid of her curves, and in a post with fans cheering her on, she showed off her toned legs in black bikini bottoms paired with a long-sleeved crop top. With the word 'SMOKE' emblazoned across the front, everyone could read between the lines, and it is clear that Noah is not here to play! She is bringing the fire and is ready to blaze her own trail! And what else is there to know about Miley's baby sis? As it turns out, lots!