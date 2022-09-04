Gal Gadot Shows Off Casual Style In Summer Dress

Gal Gadot is living on top of the world these days as one of the most important members of the DC Universe, thanks to her star-making turn as Wonder Woman, now two movies in and what many have hailed as the best part of the DCEU thanks to Gadot's convincing portrayal as the Amazonian goddess. At 37 years old, Gal has been in the business for over a decade, and her roles have been hard-fought.

But now, she is a bonafide star in her own right, and her social media impact is substantial. With more than 86.6 million followers on Instagram alone, Gal is constantly posting photos of herself both on set and at home relaxing with her family. If it appears that she has it all, it might be because she does. Let's look at Gal behind the scenes, some interesting facts, and her sense of style in the process!