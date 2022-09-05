Partner Track is a surefire Netflix fix when you’re looking for a quick watch but that’s about all it has to offer. Though it sells on the concept of a law drama, it isn’t particularly a good one but does grasp attention all the way through its 10 episodes on more compelling subplots of light romance and relatable office drama.
‘Partner Track’ Is Your Next Netflix Fix But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up: Review
The Latest
The Big Idea
Protagonist Ingrid Yun, a young Mergers and Acquisition lawyer at Parsons Valentine & Hunt law firm, is resolute on climbing the partner track with her smarts, over-achieving mindset, and strong work ethic. Despite the intimidating lion’s den dominated by bigheaded frat boy-like colleagues, she appears fearless and in charge but underneath it all, she’s as scared and self-doubting as she should be. It shows a side of her that’s human and vulnerable in a highly professional corporate environment, which ultimately connects well with audiences.
Not Really Binge-Worthy Material
The onset of the first few episodes lack the punchiness of good ole drama series but is instead flooded with intrigue by the career-driven characters and their uber-trendy, big-city lifestyle. An obvious subtraction of Partner Track’s binge-worthy appeal too is the transferal storyline across several episodes as opposed to an impactful episodic format.
There are a few legal cases that carry on throughout the season with henchmen Rachel and Tyler; the biggest of course sees Yun, who is played by Arden Cho, at the helm of a major corporate acquisition. She is paired with London transfer and former fling Jeff, on a case for client Theodor “Ted” Lassiter, who wants to buy out fellow energy company SunCorp. Entire 8 episodes are centered on the two battling it out on the case to win over their boss Marty, a senior partner at the firm.
The Love Triangle Sells
The whole law bit really doesn’t catch any spark but the anticipation that it may could do the trick for some viewers to stay tuned in for the entire season. What’s more of a catch however is the awkward love triangle between Ingrid, the bad boy Englishman Jeff and the insanely perfect boyfriend-material type, Nick. The suspense builds as to whom Ingrid chooses; especially since her character appears clueless herself.
Predictable & Cliché
Overall Partner Track is as predictable and cliché as they come; the underdog protagonist everyone wants to root for falls for the nice cute guy she deserves while she tries to stay afloat in an overly demanding career. It's a light watch, perhaps too light for those needing an engrossing law drama or fiery love story for that matter. It does hit the spot for viewers wanting to kick back and ease their minds but be prepared for a few eye roll moments with this one.