‘Partner Track’ Is Your Next Netflix Fix But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up: Review

The onset of the first few episodes lack the punchiness of good ole drama series but is instead flooded with intrigue by the career-driven characters and their uber-trendy, big-city lifestyle. An obvious subtraction of Partner Track’s binge-worthy appeal too is the transferal storyline across several episodes as opposed to an impactful episodic format.

There are a few legal cases that carry on throughout the season with henchmen Rachel and Tyler; the biggest of course sees Yun, who is played by Arden Cho, at the helm of a major corporate acquisition. She is paired with London transfer and former fling Jeff, on a case for client Theodor “Ted” Lassiter, who wants to buy out fellow energy company SunCorp. Entire 8 episodes are centered on the two battling it out on the case to win over their boss Marty, a senior partner at the firm.