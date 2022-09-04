'It Was Just A Weird Thing To Say": Tamra Judge On Vicki Gunvalson's Comments On Her RHOC Return

Per Bravo, Tamra and her spouse Eddie Judge recently made some major changes in their careers. The duo, who was ten years in their CUT fitness studio business, closed the curtains on the venture. Leading up to the couple's big decision, Tamra made some Instagram posts hinting the end of an era in their business interest. She shared a photo of her spouse assisting on a weight machine, as she wrote in her caption:

"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

In another of her post, the star noted that it was 'a wild ride" before letting her spouse know that she loved him."

On her podcast, Tamra made sure to clarify that her decision to shut down the fitness studio had nothing to do with the return to RHOC. She added that she and her spouse had their business for ten years, and she was proud of what they built.