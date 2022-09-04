Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Summer Style In A Cute Yellow Minidress!

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale is a British actress who now boasts an Instagram following of 5.4 million followers - and counting! The 49-year-old has been working in Hollywood for over three decades and has surprised audiences with her singular brand of beauty, brain, and versatility.

She made her debut with the film Much Ado About Nothing in 1993 while a student at Oxford University. After that role, Kate made waves and had many offers pouring in that got lots of work and even more recognition! Now, she is celebrated not only as a great actress, but as somewhat of a fashion icon as well.

Yellow Is Kate's Color In Cute Minidress

Actually, Kate can do no wrong in any of the colors, but for this particular photo, Beckinsale chose a bright yellow hue that is girly and perfect for the summer. In a matching jacket, yellow bustier top, and big black heels, Kate could have stopped there and won the fashion game, but she killed it with one of her favorite accessories - her prized pooch. Win, win, Kate!!

Kate's Illustrious Career On Celluloid

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 64736

Her resume includes dramas like Cold Comfort Farm, Emma, Shooting Fish, and romantic crime comedies such as The Golden Bowl. Aside from her acting, she is also regarded as a style maven, with many young girls looking at her Instagram feed for tips on fashions for the seasons. Kate never fails on a red carpet, for sure!

Kate Chose 'Underworld' Over 'Wonder Woman'

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 842245

Vampire over Amazonian?

A tough call to make, but Kate made it!

During the 2000s, Kate was up for the role of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, but Kate turned it down because she didn't like the script. She is also not a crazy fan of action movies due to the intense exercise needed to reach peak fitness to star in them. Still, Gal Gadot made the movie her own and Kate has no regrets. In fact, she has stated in interviews that Gal was meant to be Wonder Woman, so good on her for good-natured support!

Kate's Brain And Brawn

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 673594

Kate has shown that she can play a badass vampire in the Underworld series, but she is also multilingual - she speaks German other than English. Speaking two popular languages makes her one of the few multilingual movie stars.

One reason could be her high I.Q. with Kate's around 152. It puts her amongst the 1% of people with the highest I.Q.s around the world. Sexy and smart? We'll take it!

