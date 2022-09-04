Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Summer Style In A Cute Yellow Minidress!

Kate Beckinsale is a British actress who now boasts an Instagram following of 5.4 million followers - and counting! The 49-year-old has been working in Hollywood for over three decades and has surprised audiences with her singular brand of beauty, brain, and versatility.

She made her debut with the film Much Ado About Nothing in 1993 while a student at Oxford University. After that role, Kate made waves and had many offers pouring in that got lots of work and even more recognition! Now, she is celebrated not only as a great actress, but as somewhat of a fashion icon as well.