Sexy Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Amazing Body In A Cut-Out Dress

In 2022, Carmen has made headlines for both turning 50 and for joining OnlyFans.

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" she told People. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside," Electra added.