Sexy Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Amazing Body In A Cut-Out Dress

Carmen Electra is stunning in a very unusual and cut-out dress while going throwback style on Instagram. The 50-year-old Baywatch bombshell recently shared a look taking fans way back - Carmen had posted from the red carpet and decades ago as she honored the braless and sideless dress she wore to the 1997 VMAs. Posing with her super fit figure on show, Carmen went leggy in black, also showing off her toned muscles as she stunned the camera. In a caption, the Ohio native wrote: "Happy MTV VMA days from 1997!❣️ #vma  #VMAs  #tb @mtv @vmas #1997💋."

Looking Good As Ever

In 2022, Carmen has made headlines for both turning 50 and for joining OnlyFans.

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" she told People. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside," Electra added.

How She Looks So Good

The Cut profiled Carmen in 2016, where she revealed that she used to drink soda. "I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle. Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight. My skin is completely different because it’s not as dehydrated. Water has changed my life," she shared.

Sweating It Out

The actress then dished on her exercise regimen, stating: "I don’t go to the gym every day. Usually when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that. Otherwise I’ll go to the gym. I’ve only had one trainer in my life, and I realized that because of my dance background, I already have discipline and I don’t need to be pushed. I think I’ve saved a lot of money too."

Fans Love Her

Carmen now boasts over 1 million Instagram followers. She even has more followers than fellow Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson. Follow her account for more!

