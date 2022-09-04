Dakota Johnson Steps Out In A Classy Black Dress!

Johnson made her film debut in 1999 at the age of nine in Crazy in Alabama, where she played the daughter of her real-life mother, Griffith. But even with that, you can still strike out as the child of Hollywood royalty. Her next major performance, in the sitcom Ben and Kate, in which Johnson starred in 2012, was canceled after one season.

Johnson had a brief career on television. When Johnson was cast as Anastasia "Ana" Steele in 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey, it was a significant comeback to the big screen for the actress.

In a 2018 adaptation of the 1977 Italian horror movie Suspiria, Johnson seized the chance to draw on her training in dance by portraying an American dancer.