Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Majestic In Lace Dress

Ambrosio stepped out in an all-white vision that included a thigh-skimming lace dress that left her long graceful limbs on display. Ambrosio rocked matching white heels with long straps expertly tied around her ankles. The Hidden Truth actress added some spice to her look as she draped a white blazer across her shoulders.

She sported a few choker necklaces and some bracelets on both wrists. Ambrosio also complemented her look with a tiny nude purse. She let her brunette tresses down her shoulders while rocking a pair of dark shades. The star posed on a luxury boat, basking in the ocean view of Venice.