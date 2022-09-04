RHOA's Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors Daughter Is Pregnant

During a recent interview with People, Kandi said that someone spun tales about Riley being pregnant. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stated how she was stunned to learn of the news. She also noted that her daughter was upset.

The Old Lady Gang boss recalled how Riley was perplexed before asking questions about where the rumors originated. Kandi also stated that her daughter had been feeling good about herself for a while concerning losing weight, and it was not pleasant to get such news from the public.