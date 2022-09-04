Blake Shelton To Perform New Track On 'The Tonight Show'

The Austin crooner will be performing his new single, Nobody, on the Tonight Show. The single, which was released two weeks ago, has made its way to becoming the most added song on country radio, and it's almost ranking Top 30. It will be extra exciting as this will be the first time the band will play Nobody on TV.

According to Antimusic, Blake revealed it had been a while since he could do the show in person. The Television Personality also went ahead to say that he knows it will be all fun. Although, he is curious to see what Jimmy Fallon has planned for Thursday.