Cringe-Inducing Hillary Clinton Skit Ruined 'SNL,' Rob Schneider Says

When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced she was running for president in 2015, few thought she wouldn't be able to win the Democratic Party's presidential primaries.

Clinton did become the Democratic nominee in the end, but only after barely defeating Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In the general election, Clinton ran against reality TV star Donald Trump -- and lost, shocking Democrats across the country, including those who work in showbusiness.

Liberals' mood at that moment was perfectly captured by a Saturday Night Live skit, according to comedian Rob Schneider.