NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In Myles Turner And Buddy Hield Trade

The Athletic reported the following about a trade proposal that the Lakers and Pacers are discussing:

"The Lakers can do a lot worse than the potential Pacers package of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch here is that a Pacers deal would likely require both of Los Angeles’ tradeable future first-round picks (2027 and 2029), which was one of the haggling points in talks with Indiana a few weeks ago (the Lakers have been willing to trade one pick but not both in non-Irving deals). Now that James is committed through at least 2024, and they’ve told them they’re going to be more aggressive in their pursuit to upgrade the roster and improve their title chances, it’s worth it for the Lakers to part with a second first-round pick (likely 2029) to acquire Turner and Hield."