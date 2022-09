Selena celebrated her 30th birthday a month ago in style, as her latest release has been to hang out with friends on various occasions, and she has the perfect dress for every occasion. However, in an interview on Stevens' TaTaTu show Giving Back Generation, Gomez discussed how important it has been for her to maintain her friendships despite her fame. So it makes sense that her friends were a huge part of her celebration.

Swipe to see the post.